Jeimer Candelario Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Brewers - July 31
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals, including Jeimer Candelario (.415 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 73 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers at Nationals Park, Monday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Mets.
Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Discover More About This Game
Jeimer Candelario At The Plate
- Candelario leads Washington in OBP (.342) and total hits (95) this season.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 68th, his on-base percentage ranks 51st, and he is 35th in the league in slugging.
- In 63 of 99 games this season (63.6%) Candelario has picked up a hit, and in 24 of those games he had more than one (24.2%).
- He has gone deep in 16.2% of his games in 2023 (16 of 99), and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Candelario has driven home a run in 32 games this season (32.3%), including more than one RBI in 16.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- In 45 of 99 games this season, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.
Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|48
|.245
|AVG
|.272
|.333
|OBP
|.351
|.452
|SLG
|.511
|26
|XBH
|22
|6
|HR
|10
|24
|RBI
|29
|43/18
|K/BB
|45/18
|1
|SB
|5
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Brewers' 4.07 team ERA ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (135 total, 1.3 per game).
- Burnes (9-6 with a 3.46 ERA and 131 strikeouts in 127 1/3 innings pitched) goes for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Brewers, his 22nd of the season.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old's 3.46 ERA ranks 19th, 1.045 WHIP ranks fifth, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 26th.
