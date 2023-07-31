Luis Garcia Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Brewers - July 31
The Washington Nationals, including Luis Garcia (hitting .265 in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, a walk and an RBI), battle starting pitcher Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers at Nationals Park, Monday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Mets.
Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Luis Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia is hitting .266 with 13 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 21 walks.
- In 59.4% of his games this season (57 of 96), Garcia has picked up at least one hit, and in 33 of those games (34.4%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a home run in 6.3% of his games this year, and 1.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 30.2% of his games this season, Garcia has picked up at least one RBI. In 10 of those games (10.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 36.5% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (10.4%).
Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|47
|.257
|AVG
|.274
|.287
|OBP
|.312
|.372
|SLG
|.371
|11
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|3
|16
|RBI
|26
|19/9
|K/BB
|31/12
|4
|SB
|4
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Brewers have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.07).
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (135 total, 1.3 per game).
- Burnes will look to secure his 10th win when he makes the start for the Brewers, his 22nd of the season. He is 9-6 with a 3.46 ERA and 131 strikeouts through 127 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Cincinnati Reds, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's 3.46 ERA ranks 19th, 1.045 WHIP ranks fifth, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 26th.
