How to Watch the Nationals vs. Brewers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 31
The Milwaukee Brewers and Sal Frelick will take on the Washington Nationals and Joey Meneses on Monday at 7:05 PM ET, at Nationals Park.
Nationals vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, July 31, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Nationals' 93 home runs rank 29th in MLB this season.
- Washington is 20th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .399 this season.
- The Nationals have a team batting average of .261 this season, which ranks fifth among MLB teams.
- Washington ranks 22nd in the majors with 456 total runs scored this season.
- The Nationals have the 15th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.319).
- The Nationals rank second in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.1 whiffs per contest.
- Washington averages just 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in the majors.
- Washington has pitched to a 4.96 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.
- Nationals pitchers have a 1.495 WHIP this season, third-worst in the majors.
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Nationals' Jake Irvin (3-5) will make his 16th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed six hits in six innings pitched against the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday.
- In 15 starts this season, he's earned four quality starts.
- Irvin will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.
- He has made 15 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Nationals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/26/2023
|Rockies
|W 5-4
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Peter Lambert
|7/27/2023
|Mets
|L 2-1
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|Kodai Senga
|7/28/2023
|Mets
|L 5-1
|Away
|MacKenzie Gore
|Max Scherzer
|7/29/2023
|Mets
|W 11-6
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|Carlos Carrasco
|7/30/2023
|Mets
|L 5-2
|Away
|Trevor Williams
|Justin Verlander
|7/31/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Corbin Burnes
|8/1/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Josiah Gray
|Freddy Peralta
|8/2/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|MacKenzie Gore
|Wade Miley
|8/4/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|Graham Ashcraft
|8/5/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Trevor Williams
|Andrew Abbott
|8/6/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Jake Irvin
|Ben Lively
