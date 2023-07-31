The Milwaukee Brewers and Sal Frelick will take on the Washington Nationals and Joey Meneses on Monday at 7:05 PM ET, at Nationals Park.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, July 31, 2023

Monday, July 31, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals' 93 home runs rank 29th in MLB this season.

Washington is 20th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .399 this season.

The Nationals have a team batting average of .261 this season, which ranks fifth among MLB teams.

Washington ranks 22nd in the majors with 456 total runs scored this season.

The Nationals have the 15th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.319).

The Nationals rank second in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.1 whiffs per contest.

Washington averages just 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in the majors.

Washington has pitched to a 4.96 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.

Nationals pitchers have a 1.495 WHIP this season, third-worst in the majors.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Nationals' Jake Irvin (3-5) will make his 16th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed six hits in six innings pitched against the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday.

In 15 starts this season, he's earned four quality starts.

Irvin will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has made 15 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 7/26/2023 Rockies W 5-4 Home Jake Irvin Peter Lambert 7/27/2023 Mets L 2-1 Away Josiah Gray Kodai Senga 7/28/2023 Mets L 5-1 Away MacKenzie Gore Max Scherzer 7/29/2023 Mets W 11-6 Away Patrick Corbin Carlos Carrasco 7/30/2023 Mets L 5-2 Away Trevor Williams Justin Verlander 7/31/2023 Brewers - Home Jake Irvin Corbin Burnes 8/1/2023 Brewers - Home Josiah Gray Freddy Peralta 8/2/2023 Brewers - Home MacKenzie Gore Wade Miley 8/4/2023 Reds - Away Patrick Corbin Graham Ashcraft 8/5/2023 Reds - Away Trevor Williams Andrew Abbott 8/6/2023 Reds - Away Jake Irvin Ben Lively

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.