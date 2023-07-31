When the Milwaukee Brewers (57-49) and Washington Nationals (44-62) meet in the series opener at Nationals Park on Monday, July 31, Corbin Burnes will get the nod for the Brewers, while the Nationals will send Jake Irvin to the mound. The game will begin at 7:05 PM ET.

The Brewers have been listed as -210 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Nationals (+170). The matchup's over/under has been set at 8.5 runs.

Nationals vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, July 31, 2023

Monday, July 31, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Burnes - MIL (9-6, 3.46 ERA) vs Irvin - WSH (3-5, 5.09 ERA)

Nationals vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Nationals vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Brewers have been favored 49 times and won 29, or 59.2%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -210 or shorter, the Brewers have a 2-2 record (winning 50% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 67.7% chance of a victory for Milwaukee.

The Brewers played as the moneyline favorite in three of their last 10 games, and finished 2-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Milwaukee and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times.

The Nationals have been victorious in 38, or 40.4%, of the 94 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Nationals have a win-loss record of 12-15 when favored by +170 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 4-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Nationals vs. Brewers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Joey Meneses 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+210) Luis Garcia 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+230) C.J. Abrams 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+240) Corey Dickerson 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+260) Dominic Smith 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+230)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 25th 5th

