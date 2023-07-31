Player prop betting options for Christian Yelich, Lane Thomas and others are available in the Milwaukee Brewers-Washington Nationals matchup at Nationals Park on Monday, starting at 7:05 PM ET.

Nationals vs. Brewers Game Info

When: Monday, July 31, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Monday, July 31, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN2

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has 119 hits with 26 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 25 walks and 55 RBI. He's also stolen 12 bases.

He's slashing .285/.333/.472 so far this year.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mets Jul. 30 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets Jul. 29 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 at Mets Jul. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets Jul. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Jul. 26 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0

Jeimer Candelario Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Candelario Stats

Jeimer Candelario has 30 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 36 walks and 53 RBI (95 total hits). He has stolen six bases.

He's slashed .258/.342/.481 on the year.

Candelario has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .286 with a double, four walks and two RBI.

Candelario Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mets Jul. 30 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 1 at Mets Jul. 29 2-for-3 2 0 1 3 0 at Mets Jul. 28 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Mets Jul. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Jul. 26 0-for-2 1 0 1 0 0

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Corbin Burnes Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Burnes Stats

Corbin Burnes (9-6) will take the mound for the Brewers, his 22nd start of the season.

He's looking to extend his five-game quality start streak.

Burnes will look to finish five or more innings for the 20th start in a row.

In 21 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.

The 28-year-old's 3.46 ERA ranks 19th, 1.045 WHIP ranks fifth, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 26th among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Burnes Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Reds Jul. 25 6.0 3 2 2 6 1 at Phillies Jul. 20 8.0 2 0 0 10 1 at Reds Jul. 14 6.0 2 0 0 13 2 vs. Reds Jul. 7 6.0 3 2 2 6 4 at Pirates Jul. 1 7.0 1 2 2 7 2

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has 111 hits with 24 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 50 walks and 60 RBI. He's also stolen 22 bases.

He's slashed .286/.372/.482 on the season.

Yelich hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .286 with a double, two home runs, a walk and five RBI.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Jul. 30 1-for-4 2 1 2 4 0 at Braves Jul. 29 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Braves Jul. 28 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Jul. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Reds Jul. 25 3-for-5 1 1 3 6 0

Carlos Santana Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Santana Stats

Carlos Santana has 82 hits with 25 doubles, 13 home runs, 47 walks and 54 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He has a slash line of .233/.321/.415 on the season.

Santana Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Jul. 30 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Braves Jul. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Jul. 26 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Padres Jul. 25 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Padres Jul. 24 3-for-4 2 2 4 10 0

