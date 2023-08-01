Joey Meneses Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Brewers - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:32 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Joey Meneses (.550 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Washington Nationals face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Freddy Peralta. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He collected two extra-base hits in his most recent appearance (3-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI) against the Brewers.
Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Joey Meneses At The Plate
- Meneses is batting .283 with 24 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 25 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 20th, his on-base percentage ranks 81st, and he is 96th in the league in slugging.
- In 71.7% of his 99 games this season, Meneses has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 29 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 7.1% of his games in 2023 (seven of 99), and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Meneses has had an RBI in 37 games this year (37.4%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (13.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 36.4% of his games this year (36 of 99), with two or more runs six times (6.1%).
Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|46
|.301
|AVG
|.264
|.341
|OBP
|.306
|.461
|SLG
|.352
|20
|XBH
|13
|6
|HR
|2
|31
|RBI
|27
|41/13
|K/BB
|44/12
|0
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Brewers have a 4.09 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to surrender 136 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
- The Brewers are sending Peralta (6-8) out to make his 21st start of the season. He is 6-8 with a 4.38 ERA and 131 strikeouts through 109 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander went six scoreless innings against the Cincinnati Reds while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 40th in ERA (4.38), 33rd in WHIP (1.239), and eighth in K/9 (10.8).
