Lane Thomas Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Brewers - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:33 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Lane Thomas -- with an on-base percentage of .282 in his past 10 games, 52 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Freddy Peralta on the hill, on August 1 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with two RBI) against the Brewers.
Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Lane Thomas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Lane Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas leads Washington with 121 hits and an OBP of .334, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .473.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 15th, his on-base percentage ranks 62nd, and he is 40th in the league in slugging.
- In 76.4% of his 106 games this season, Thomas has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 33 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 15.1% of his games this year, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Thomas has had an RBI in 41 games this year (38.7%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (12.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 57 games this season (53.8%), including 11 multi-run games (10.4%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|52
|.322
|AVG
|.254
|.357
|OBP
|.312
|.543
|SLG
|.404
|27
|XBH
|17
|9
|HR
|7
|35
|RBI
|22
|44/10
|K/BB
|73/15
|11
|SB
|1
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff is 18th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers' 4.09 team ERA ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (136 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Brewers are sending Peralta (6-8) to the mound for his 21st start of the season. He is 6-8 with a 4.38 ERA and 131 strikeouts through 109 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed six scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 4.38 ERA ranks 40th, 1.239 WHIP ranks 33rd, and 10.8 K/9 ranks eighth.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.