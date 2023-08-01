Tuesday's game at Nationals Park has the Washington Nationals (45-62) matching up with the Milwaukee Brewers (57-50) at 7:05 PM ET (on August 1). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-3 victory for the Nationals, so expect a competitive matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Freddy Peralta (6-8) to the mound, while Josiah Gray (7-8) will take the ball for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

How to Watch on TV: MASN2

Nationals vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Nationals 5, Brewers 4.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Nationals Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 4-3.

When it comes to the total, Washington and its foes are 4-6-0 in its last 10 contests.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Nationals' past 10 contests.

The Nationals have come away with 39 wins in the 95 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Washington has come away with a win 26 times in 59 chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Averaging 4.3 runs per game (461 total), Washington is the 20th-highest scoring team in the majors.

The Nationals have pitched to a 4.94 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.

