Nationals vs. Brewers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 1
Tuesday's game at Nationals Park has the Washington Nationals (45-62) matching up with the Milwaukee Brewers (57-50) at 7:05 PM ET (on August 1). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-3 victory for the Nationals, so expect a competitive matchup.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Freddy Peralta (6-8) to the mound, while Josiah Gray (7-8) will take the ball for the Nationals.
Nationals vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
- How to Watch on TV: MASN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Nationals vs. Brewers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Nationals 5, Brewers 4.
Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Brewers
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Read More About This Game
|Nationals Injury Report
|Brewers vs Nationals Betting Trends & Stats
|Brewers vs Nationals Player Props
|Brewers vs Nationals Pitching Matchup
Nationals Performance Insights
- In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 4-3.
- When it comes to the total, Washington and its foes are 4-6-0 in its last 10 contests.
- Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Nationals' past 10 contests.
- The Nationals have come away with 39 wins in the 95 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Washington has come away with a win 26 times in 59 chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Averaging 4.3 runs per game (461 total), Washington is the 20th-highest scoring team in the majors.
- The Nationals have pitched to a 4.94 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 27
|@ Mets
|L 2-1
|Josiah Gray vs Kodai Senga
|July 28
|@ Mets
|L 5-1
|MacKenzie Gore vs Max Scherzer
|July 29
|@ Mets
|W 11-6
|Patrick Corbin vs Carlos Carrasco
|July 30
|@ Mets
|L 5-2
|Trevor Williams vs Justin Verlander
|July 31
|Brewers
|W 5-3
|Jake Irvin vs Corbin Burnes
|August 1
|Brewers
|-
|Josiah Gray vs Freddy Peralta
|August 2
|Brewers
|-
|MacKenzie Gore vs Wade Miley
|August 4
|@ Reds
|-
|Patrick Corbin vs Graham Ashcraft
|August 5
|@ Reds
|-
|Trevor Williams vs Andrew Abbott
|August 6
|@ Reds
|-
|Jake Irvin vs Ben Lively
|August 7
|@ Phillies
|-
|Josiah Gray vs Zack Wheeler
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.