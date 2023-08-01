Oddsmakers have listed player props for Wander Franco, Gleyber Torres and others when the Tampa Bay Rays visit the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

Rays vs. Yankees Game Info

When: Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: TBS

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Zach Eflin Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Eflin Stats

The Rays will send Zach Eflin (11-6) to the mound for his 21st start this season.

In 20 starts this season, he's earned 11 quality starts.

In 20 starts this season, Eflin has lasted five or more innings 17 times, with an average of 5.8 innings per appearance.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 20 chances this season.

The 29-year-old's 3.64 ERA ranks 21st, 1.023 WHIP ranks third, and 9 K/9 ranks 27th among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Eflin Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Marlins Jul. 26 4.0 7 5 5 3 1 vs. Orioles Jul. 21 7.0 2 0 0 8 1 at Royals Jul. 16 3.0 7 5 5 0 0 vs. Braves Jul. 9 5.0 4 2 2 5 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 4 7.0 4 2 2 9 0

Wander Franco Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Franco Stats

Franco has 23 doubles, five triples, 13 home runs, 38 walks and 50 RBI (107 total hits). He's also swiped 29 bases.

He has a slash line of .267/.332/.446 so far this year.

Franco will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .316 with a triple, two home runs, three walks and two RBI.

Franco Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees Jul. 31 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Astros Jul. 30 1-for-4 2 0 0 1 0 at Astros Jul. 29 2-for-3 1 1 1 5 1 at Astros Jul. 28 2-for-4 1 0 0 4 0 vs. Marlins Jul. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Yandy Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Diaz Stats

Yandy Diaz has 108 hits with 21 doubles, 14 home runs and 44 walks. He has driven in 51 runs.

He has a slash line of .318/.402/.503 on the season.

Diaz has picked up a hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with two doubles, two walks and four RBI.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Yankees Jul. 31 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 at Astros Jul. 30 2-for-3 1 0 1 3 at Astros Jul. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Astros Jul. 28 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 vs. Marlins Jul. 25 1-for-2 0 0 2 2

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Torres Stats

Torres has 14 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 39 walks and 44 RBI (101 total hits). He has stolen eight bases.

He's slashed .255/.319/.422 so far this season.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays Jul. 31 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Jul. 30 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Orioles Jul. 29 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Orioles Jul. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets Jul. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Aaron Judge Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Judge Stats

Aaron Judge has 54 hits with 10 doubles, 20 home runs, 41 walks and 42 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He has a .297/.420/.681 slash line on the year.

Judge Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays Jul. 31 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Jul. 29 3-for-5 2 1 2 6 0 at Orioles Jul. 28 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Jun. 3 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 at Dodgers Jun. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

