Alex Call Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Brewers - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Alex Call (.185 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Washington Nationals play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Wade Miley. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Brewers.
Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Call? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Alex Call At The Plate
- Call is hitting .203 with 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 37 walks.
- Call has gotten a hit in 45 of 85 games this season (52.9%), with multiple hits on 12 occasions (14.1%).
- He has hit a long ball in 7.1% of his games in 2023 (six of 85), and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 25.9% of his games this year, Call has driven in at least one run. In nine of those games (10.6%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 27 games this season (31.8%), including six multi-run games (7.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|43
|.218
|AVG
|.189
|.293
|OBP
|.316
|.333
|SLG
|.280
|10
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|3
|22
|RBI
|10
|32/16
|K/BB
|28/21
|4
|SB
|4
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
- The Brewers' 4.08 team ERA ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (136 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Brewers are sending Miley (6-2) to the mound for his 14th start of the season. He is 6-2 with a 3.06 ERA and 46 strikeouts through 67 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Sunday, July 9 against the Cincinnati Reds, when the lefty threw six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- The 36-year-old has a 3.06 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 13 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .233 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.