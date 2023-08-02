Michael Chavis is available when the Washington Nationals take on Wade Miley and the Milwaukee Brewers at Nationals Park Wednesday at 1:05 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since July 25, when he went 0-for-3 against the Rockies.

Michael Chavis Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

Brewers Starter: Wade Miley

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Michael Chavis At The Plate

Chavis is hitting .250 with two doubles, a home run and four walks.

Chavis has picked up a hit in 13 games this year (61.9%), including one multi-hit game.

He has hit a long ball in one of 21 games, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.

Chavis has had an RBI in four games this year.

He has scored in five games this year (23.8%), but has had no multi-run games.

Michael Chavis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 12 .200 AVG .290 .231 OBP .353 .240 SLG .419 1 XBH 2 0 HR 1 2 RBI 2 9/1 K/BB 11/3 0 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings