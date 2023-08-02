Wednesday's game between the Washington Nationals (45-63) and Milwaukee Brewers (58-50) matching up at Nationals Park has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Nationals, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 1:05 PM ET on August 2.

The probable pitchers are Wade Miley (6-2) for the Brewers and MacKenzie Gore (6-8) for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN

MASN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Nationals 6, Brewers 5.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 3-4.

When it comes to the over/under, Washington and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games.

The past 10 Nationals matchups have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.

The Nationals have been underdogs in 96 games this season and have come away with the win 39 times (40.6%) in those contests.

This season, Washington has been victorious 35 times in 86 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nationals have a 47.6% chance of pulling out a win.

Washington scores the 21st-most runs in baseball (465 total, 4.3 per game).

The Nationals have pitched to a 4.95 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals Schedule