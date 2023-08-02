Christian Yelich will lead the way for the Milwaukee Brewers (58-50) on Wednesday, August 2, when they square off against Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals (45-63) at Nationals Park at 1:05 PM ET.

The Brewers have been listed as -135 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Nationals (+110). The matchup's over/under has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Nationals vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Wade Miley - MIL (6-2, 3.06 ERA) vs MacKenzie Gore - WSH (6-8, 4.42 ERA)

Nationals vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Nationals vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Brewers have been favored 51 times and won 30, or 58.8%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Brewers have a 16-13 record (winning 55.2% of their games).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Milwaukee has a 57.4% chance to win.

The Brewers have a 3-2 record over the five games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Milwaukee and its opponents combined to hit the over four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Nationals have come away with 39 wins in the 96 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Nationals have a mark of 35-51 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Nationals vs. Brewers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Dominic Smith 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+185) Joey Meneses 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+150) Ildemaro Vargas 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+220) Stone Garrett 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+140) Lane Thomas 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+165)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 24th 5th

