Riley Adams Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Brewers - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Nationals, including Riley Adams and his .625 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including seven extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Wade Miley and the Milwaukee Brewers at Nationals Park, Wednesday at 1:05 PM ET.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his last game (2-for-5 with two doubles and three RBI) against the Mets.
Riley Adams Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Explore More About This Game
Riley Adams At The Plate
- Adams is hitting .304 with eight doubles, two triples, four home runs and six walks.
- Adams enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .381 with one homer.
- In 15 of 25 games this season (60.0%) Adams has had a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (36.0%).
- He has homered in 16.0% of his games this year, and 4% of his trips to the dish.
- Adams has driven in a run in nine games this season (36.0%), including four games with more than one RBI (16.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In six of 25 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Riley Adams Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|9
|.379
|AVG
|.176
|.429
|OBP
|.222
|.707
|SLG
|.324
|11
|XBH
|3
|3
|HR
|1
|8
|RBI
|7
|19/4
|K/BB
|8/2
|0
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff is 18th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers' 4.08 team ERA ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (136 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Brewers are sending Miley (6-2) to the mound to make his 14th start of the season. He is 6-2 with a 3.06 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, July 9, the lefty tossed six scoreless innings against the Cincinnati Reds while surrendering four hits.
- The 36-year-old has an ERA of 3.06, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents have a .233 batting average against him.
