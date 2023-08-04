Alex Call -- with a slugging percentage of .259 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Cincinnati Reds, with Graham Ashcraft on the hill, on August 4 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park

Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Discover More About This Game

Alex Call At The Plate

Call is batting .204 with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 37 walks.

Call has gotten a hit in 46 of 86 games this year (53.5%), with at least two hits on 12 occasions (14.0%).

He has hit a home run in 7.0% of his games in 2023 (six of 86), and 1.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 25.6% of his games this year, Call has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 28 times this season (32.6%), including six games with multiple runs (7.0%).

Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 43 .219 AVG .189 .292 OBP .316 .338 SLG .280 11 XBH 7 3 HR 3 22 RBI 10 33/16 K/BB 28/21 4 SB 4

Reds Pitching Rankings