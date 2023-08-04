In the series opener on Friday, August 4, Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds (59-52) face off against Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals (46-63). The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET at Great American Ball Park.

The Nationals are +145 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Reds (-175). The total is 10.5 runs for this matchup (with -120 odds on the over and +100 odds on the under).

Nationals vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Graham Ashcraft - CIN (6-7, 5.31 ERA) vs Patrick Corbin - WSH (7-11, 5.14 ERA)

Nationals vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Nationals vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

The Reds have been favorites in 26 games this season and won 17 (65.4%) of those contests.

The Reds have played as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter in just two games this season, which they won both.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Cincinnati has a 63.6% chance to win.

Over the last 10 games, the Reds have not been named the moneyline favorite by bookmakers.

In its last 10 matchups, Cincinnati and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Nationals have come away with 40 wins in the 97 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Nationals have a win-loss record of 23-26 when favored by +145 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Nationals vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Keibert Ruiz 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+180) Joey Meneses 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+150) Dominic Smith 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+165) Stone Garrett 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+170) Lane Thomas 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+155)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 24th 5th

