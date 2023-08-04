Stone Garrett Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Reds - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Stone Garrett and his .417 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (82 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Cincinnati Reds and Graham Ashcraft on August 4 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Brewers.
Stone Garrett Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Stone Garrett? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Stone Garrett At The Plate
- Garrett is batting .258 with 11 doubles, seven home runs and 20 walks.
- Garrett has gotten at least one hit in 45.7% of his games this year (32 of 70), with multiple hits 13 times (18.6%).
- In seven games this season, he has hit a home run (10.0%, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish).
- In 22.9% of his games this season, Garrett has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 34.3% of his games this season (24 of 70), he has scored, and in six of those games (8.6%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Stone Garrett Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|31
|.188
|AVG
|.333
|.282
|OBP
|.392
|.313
|SLG
|.556
|6
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|4
|11
|RBI
|18
|34/10
|K/BB
|34/10
|0
|SB
|3
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff is 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.85).
- Reds pitchers combine to allow 153 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- Ashcraft gets the start for the Reds, his 21st of the season. He is 6-7 with a 5.31 ERA and 76 strikeouts through 105 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the righty threw six scoreless innings while allowing five hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.31, with 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opponents have a .281 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.