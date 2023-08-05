Lane Thomas Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Reds - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Nationals, including Lane Thomas (.211 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Andrew Abbott and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
He hit two homers in his most recent appearance (going 3-for-5) in his most recent game against the Reds.
Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Lane Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas leads Washington with 124 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .479.
- Among qualified batters, he ranks 15th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 70th and he is 36th in slugging.
- Thomas has reached base via a hit in 82 games this year (of 109 played), and had multiple hits in 34 of those games.
- He has homered in 15.6% of his games this season, and 3.8% of his chances at the plate.
- Thomas has had at least one RBI in 38.5% of his games this year (42 of 109), with more than one RBI 14 times (12.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored at least once 58 times this year (53.2%), including 12 games with multiple runs (11.0%).
Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|53
|.310
|AVG
|.261
|.345
|OBP
|.318
|.523
|SLG
|.436
|27
|XBH
|19
|9
|HR
|9
|35
|RBI
|25
|49/10
|K/BB
|74/15
|11
|SB
|1
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Reds have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.84).
- Reds pitchers combine to give up 156 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
- Abbott gets the start for the Reds, his 12th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 2.35 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw 3 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 24-year-old has a 2.35 ERA and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .196 to opposing batters.
