Saturday's game features the Cincinnati Reds (59-53) and the Washington Nationals (47-63) clashing at Great American Ball Park in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 4-3 victory for the Reds according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 4:10 PM ET on August 5.

The probable pitchers are Andrew Abbott (6-2) for the Reds and Joan Adon for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Nationals vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Reds 4, Nationals 3.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 4-4.

When it comes to the over/under, Washington and its foes are 3-7-0 in its previous 10 contests.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Nationals' past 10 contests.

The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 98 games this year and have walked away with the win 41 times (41.8%) in those games.

Washington has a win-loss record of 6-12 when favored by +185 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 35.1% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Washington is the No. 21 offense in the majors, scoring 4.3 runs per game (474 total runs).

The Nationals have pitched to a 4.90 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.

Nationals Schedule