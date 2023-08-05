Joan Adon gets the nod on the mound for the Washington Nationals looking to shut down Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

Nationals vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals rank 29th in Major League Baseball with just 97 home runs as a team.

Washington ranks 22nd in the majors with a .398 team slugging percentage.

The Nationals rank fifth in MLB with a .259 team batting average.

Washington ranks 21st in the majors with 474 total runs scored this season.

The Nationals have the 17th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.318).

The Nationals are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking second with an average of 7.1 strikeouts per game.

Washington strikes out just 7.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Washington pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.90 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The Nationals have a combined 1.478 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-highest in MLB.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

Adon will make his first start of the season for the Nationals.

The 24-year-old right-hander will make his season debut.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 7/30/2023 Mets L 5-2 Away Trevor Williams Justin Verlander 7/31/2023 Brewers W 5-3 Home Jake Irvin Corbin Burnes 8/1/2023 Brewers L 6-4 Home Josiah Gray Freddy Peralta 8/2/2023 Brewers W 3-2 Home MacKenzie Gore Wade Miley 8/4/2023 Reds W 6-3 Away Patrick Corbin Graham Ashcraft 8/5/2023 Reds - Away Joan Adon Andrew Abbott 8/6/2023 Reds - Away Jake Irvin Ben Lively 8/7/2023 Phillies - Away Josiah Gray Ranger Suárez 8/8/2023 Phillies - Away MacKenzie Gore Zack Wheeler 8/9/2023 Phillies - Away Patrick Corbin Michael Lorenzen 8/10/2023 Phillies - Away Trevor Williams Aaron Nola

