Stone Garrett Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Reds - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Stone Garrett (.417 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 82 points above season-long percentage) and the Washington Nationals play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Andrew Abbott. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Brewers.
Stone Garrett Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +225)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Stone Garrett At The Plate
- Garrett is hitting .258 with 11 doubles, seven home runs and 20 walks.
- In 45.7% of his 70 games this season, Garrett has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 10.0% of his games this year, and 3.3% of his plate appearances.
- In 16 games this season (22.9%), Garrett has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (8.6%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 24 games this year (34.3%), including multiple runs in six games.
Stone Garrett Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|31
|.188
|AVG
|.333
|.282
|OBP
|.392
|.313
|SLG
|.556
|6
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|4
|11
|RBI
|18
|34/10
|K/BB
|34/10
|0
|SB
|3
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff is 20th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds' 4.84 team ERA ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (156 total, 1.4 per game).
- Abbott gets the start for the Reds, his 12th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 2.35 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the left-hander went 3 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.35, with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents have a .196 batting average against him.
