C.J. Abrams -- with a slugging percentage of .250 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Cincinnati Reds, with Lyon Richardson on the mound, on August 6 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Reds.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Reds Starter: Lyon Richardson
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Looking to place a prop bet on C.J. Abrams? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

  • Abrams is batting .253 with 19 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 18 walks.
  • In 64 of 101 games this year (63.4%) Abrams has had a hit, and in 25 of those games he had more than one (24.8%).
  • Looking at the 101 games he has played this year, he's homered in 10 of them (9.9%), and in 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • Abrams has had at least one RBI in 27.7% of his games this season (28 of 101), with more than one RBI 11 times (10.9%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 43 games this year (42.6%), including multiple runs in nine games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
52 GP 49
.272 AVG .234
.322 OBP .284
.435 SLG .380
18 XBH 15
6 HR 4
20 RBI 23
38/11 K/BB 44/7
13 SB 12

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The Reds pitching staff ranks 20th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Reds' 4.86 team ERA ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Reds pitchers combine to surrender 156 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
  • Richardson starts for the first time this season for the Reds.
  • The righty will make his MLB debut at 23 years old.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.