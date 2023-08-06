Commanders Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
As of December 31 the Washington Commanders' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +8000.
Commanders Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC East: +1000
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000
Washington Betting Insights
- Washington put together an 8-8-1 ATS record last year.
- The Commanders and their opponents combined to hit the over five out of 17 times last season.
- Washington sported the 20th-ranked offense last season (330.3 yards per game), and it was even better defensively, ranking third-best with only 304.6 yards allowed per game.
- The Commanders put up a 4-5 record at home and were 4-3-1 away last season.
- Washington was 4-4 as underdogs and 4-4-1 as favorites.
- The Commanders were 5-6-1 in the NFC, including 2-3-1 in the NFC East.
Commanders Impact Players
- Jacoby Brissett passed for 2,608 yards (163.0 per game), completing 64.0% of his throws, with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions in 16 games for the Browns last year.
- Brissett also rushed for 243 yards and two TDs.
- In the passing game, Terry McLaurin scored five TDs, catching 77 balls for 1,191 yards (70.1 per game).
- Antonio Gibson rushed for 546 yards (36.4 per game) and three touchdowns in 15 games a season ago.
- Curtis Samuel had 64 catches for 656 yards (38.6 per game) and four touchdowns in 17 games.
- As a tone-setter on defense, Cody Barton collected 133 tackles, 4.0 TFL, two sacks, and two interceptions in 17 games with the Seahawks last year.
2023-24 Commanders NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Cardinals
|-
|+20000
|2
|September 17
|@ Broncos
|-
|+5000
|3
|September 24
|Bills
|-
|+900
|4
|October 1
|@ Eagles
|-
|+800
|5
|October 5
|Bears
|-
|+6000
|6
|October 15
|@ Falcons
|-
|+8000
|7
|October 22
|@ Giants
|-
|+6600
|8
|October 29
|Eagles
|-
|+800
|9
|November 5
|@ Patriots
|-
|+6600
|10
|November 12
|@ Seahawks
|-
|+3500
|11
|November 19
|Giants
|-
|+6600
|12
|November 23
|@ Cowboys
|-
|+1500
|13
|December 3
|Dolphins
|-
|+2500
|15
|December 17
|@ Rams
|-
|+8000
|16
|December 24
|@ Jets
|-
|+1600
|17
|December 31
|49ers
|-
|+1000
|18
|January 7
|Cowboys
|-
|+1500
