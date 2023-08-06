The Washington Nationals, including Ildemaro Vargas (.182 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Lyon Richardson and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Reds.

Ildemaro Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Lyon Richardson

Lyon Richardson TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ildemaro Vargas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Ildemaro Vargas At The Plate

Vargas has seven doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven walks while batting .256.

Vargas has gotten at least one hit in 58.5% of his games this year (24 of 41), with multiple hits six times (14.6%).

He has hit a home run in two of 41 games played this year, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.

Vargas has had an RBI in 10 games this year (24.4%), including five multi-RBI outings (12.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least one run 15 times this year (36.6%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ildemaro Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 27 .256 AVG .256 .275 OBP .307 .436 SLG .354 3 XBH 7 2 HR 0 5 RBI 11 4/1 K/BB 5/6 0 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings