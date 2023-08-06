Joey Meneses Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Reds - August 6
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Joey Meneses (batting .333 in his past 10 games) and the Washington Nationals play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Lyon Richardson. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-5 with a double against the Reds.
Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Lyon Richardson
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Joey Meneses At The Plate
- Meneses is hitting .281 with 25 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 26 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 25th in batting average, 93rd in on-base percentage, and 95th in slugging.
- Meneses has reached base via a hit in 74 games this season (of 103 played), and had multiple hits in 30 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 7.8% of his games in 2023, and 2% of his trips to the dish.
- Meneses has picked up an RBI in 36.9% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 13.6% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 36.9% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 5.8%.
Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|48
|.294
|AVG
|.267
|.333
|OBP
|.310
|.449
|SLG
|.371
|20
|XBH
|15
|6
|HR
|3
|31
|RBI
|29
|41/13
|K/BB
|46/13
|0
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Reds pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Reds have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.86).
- The Reds give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (156 total, 1.4 per game).
- Richardson makes his first start of the season for the Reds.
- The right-hander is making his MLB debut. He's 23 years old.
