Keibert Ruiz Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Reds - August 6
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 8:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Keibert Ruiz -- with an on-base percentage of .237 in his past 10 games, 62 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Lyon Richardson on the mound, on August 6 at 1:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Reds.
Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Lyon Richardson
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Keibert Ruiz At The Plate
- Ruiz is batting .246 with 16 doubles, 11 home runs and 22 walks.
- Ruiz has picked up a hit in 59.3% of his 91 games this season, with at least two hits in 26.4% of them.
- In 11.0% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Ruiz has driven home a run in 31 games this season (34.1%), including more than one RBI in 8.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 28.6% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 3.3%.
Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|47
|.241
|AVG
|.250
|.279
|OBP
|.315
|.333
|SLG
|.435
|11
|XBH
|16
|2
|HR
|9
|15
|RBI
|26
|21/6
|K/BB
|13/16
|0
|SB
|1
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have a 4.86 team ERA that ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to allow 156 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- Richardson will make his first start of the season for the Reds.
- The righty will make his MLB debut at 23 years old.
