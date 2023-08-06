Mystics vs. Sparks: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - August 6
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 7:36 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Sparks (9-18) travel to face the Washington Mystics (13-13) after dropping seven road games in a row. The matchup begins at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, August 6, 2023.
In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Mystics vs. Sparks matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Mystics vs. Sparks Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN3, NBCS-DC, and Monumental
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena
Mystics vs. Sparks Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Mystics Moneyline
|Sparks Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Mystics (-3.5)
|156.5
|-166
|+140
|BetMGM
|Mystics (-3.5)
|156.5
|-165
|+140
|PointsBet
|Mystics (-3.5)
|156.5
|-165
|+125
|Tipico
|Mystics (-3.5)
|156.5
|-160
|+125
Mystics vs. Sparks Betting Trends
- The Mystics have won 12 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 13 times.
- The Sparks are 13-11-0 ATS this year.
- When playing as at least 3.5-point favorites this season, Washington has an ATS record of 7-7.
- Los Angeles is 7-5 ATS this year when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.
- So far this season, nine out of the Mystics' 25 games have hit the over.
- Sparks games have gone over the point total 11 out of 27 times this season.
