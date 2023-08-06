The Los Angeles Sparks (9-18) travel to face the Washington Mystics (13-13) after dropping seven road games in a row. The matchup begins at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, August 6, 2023.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Mystics vs. Sparks matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Mystics vs. Sparks Game Info

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN3, NBCS-DC, and Monumental
  • Location: Washington D.C.
  • Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena

Mystics vs. Sparks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Mystics Moneyline Sparks Moneyline
DraftKings Mystics (-3.5) 156.5 -166 +140 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Mystics (-3.5) 156.5 -165 +140 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Mystics (-3.5) 156.5 -165 +125 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Mystics (-3.5) 156.5 -160 +125 Bet on this game with Tipico

Mystics vs. Sparks Betting Trends

  • The Mystics have won 12 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 13 times.
  • The Sparks are 13-11-0 ATS this year.
  • When playing as at least 3.5-point favorites this season, Washington has an ATS record of 7-7.
  • Los Angeles is 7-5 ATS this year when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.
  • So far this season, nine out of the Mystics' 25 games have hit the over.
  • Sparks games have gone over the point total 11 out of 27 times this season.

