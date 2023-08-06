Spencer Steer will lead the way for the Cincinnati Reds (59-54) on Sunday, August 6, when they match up with Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals (48-63) at Great American Ball Park at 1:40 PM ET.

The Reds are the favorite in this one, at -160, while the underdog Nationals have +135 odds to upset. The over/under is 11 runs for this matchup.

Nationals vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Lyon Richardson - CIN (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Jake Irvin - WSH (3-5, 4.97 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Nationals vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Nationals versus Reds game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Nationals (+135) in this matchup, means that you think the Nationals will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $23.50 back.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Joey Meneses hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can wager on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Nationals vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

The Reds have won 17, or 60.7%, of the 28 games they've played as favorites this season.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter, the Reds have a record of 3-2 (60%).

Cincinnati has a 61.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Reds were listed as the moneyline favorite by bookmakers only two times in the last 10 games, and lost both matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Cincinnati combined with its opponents to go over the total four times.

The Nationals have been underdogs in 99 games this season and have come away with the win 42 times (42.4%) in those contests.

The Nationals have a win-loss record of 28-34 when favored by +135 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Nationals had a record of 5-4.

When it comes to hitting the over, Washington and its opponents are 2-8-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Nationals vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Dominic Smith 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+175) Joey Meneses 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+140) Ildemaro Vargas 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+200) Keibert Ruiz 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+145) Lane Thomas 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+155)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 24th 5th

Think the Nationals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Washington and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.