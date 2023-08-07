Alex Call Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Phillies - August 7
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Washington Nationals, including Alex Call (.231 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starter Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Reds.
Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Alex Call At The Plate
- Call has 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 41 walks while hitting .202.
- In 47 of 89 games this season (52.8%) Call has had a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (13.5%).
- He has homered in 6.7% of his games in 2023 (six of 89), and 1.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 22 games this season (24.7%), Call has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (10.1%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 32.6% of his games this season (29 of 89), with two or more runs seven times (7.9%).
Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|46
|.219
|AVG
|.185
|.292
|OBP
|.322
|.338
|SLG
|.272
|11
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|3
|22
|RBI
|10
|33/16
|K/BB
|31/25
|4
|SB
|4
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.03).
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (125 total, 1.1 per game).
- Suarez (2-5 with a 4.01 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 85 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Phillies, his 16th of the season.
- In his last time out on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins, the lefty tossed 6 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering 10 hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.01, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .280 batting average against him.
