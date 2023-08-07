The Washington Nationals, including Michael Chavis and his .440 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Michael Chavis Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez

Ranger Suárez TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on Michael Chavis? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Michael Chavis At The Plate

Chavis is hitting .258 with two doubles, a home run and five walks.

Chavis has had a base hit in 15 of 23 games this year, and multiple hits once.

He has hit a home run in one of 23 games, and in 1.5% of his plate appearances.

Chavis has driven in a run in four games this season (17.4%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored in six games this year (26.1%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Michael Chavis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 13 .222 AVG .286 .250 OBP .359 .259 SLG .400 1 XBH 2 0 HR 1 2 RBI 2 9/1 K/BB 12/4 0 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings