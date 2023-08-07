Monday's contest between the Philadelphia Phillies (61-51) and the Washington Nationals (49-63) at Citizens Bank Park has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Phillies coming out on top. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on August 7.

The probable pitchers are Ranger Suarez (2-5) for the Phillies and Trevor Williams (5-6) for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, August 7, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Monday, August 7, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Phillies 5, Nationals 4.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

The Nationals have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 6-4 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, Washington and its opponents are 2-8-0 in its last 10 games.

The last 10 Nationals games have not had a spread set by bookmakers.

The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 100 games this year and have walked away with the win 43 times (43%) in those games.

Washington has a win-loss record of 8-13 when favored by +180 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 35.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Averaging 4.3 runs per game (487 total), Washington is the 19th-highest scoring team in the majors.

The Nationals have pitched to a 4.87 ERA this season, which ranks 26th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals Schedule