Bryson Stott and the Philadelphia Phillies meet Joey Meneses and the Washington Nationals on Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

Nationals vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals rank 29th in Major League Baseball with just 99 home runs as a team.

Washington ranks 20th in the majors with a .400 team slugging percentage.

The Nationals have a team batting average of .260 this season, which ranks sixth among MLB teams.

Washington has scored the 19th-most runs in the majors this season with 487 (4.3 per game).

The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .319 this season, which ranks 17th in the league.

The Nationals are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking second with an average of 7.1 strikeouts per game.

Washington strikes out just 7.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Washington has the 26th-ranked ERA (4.87) in the majors this season.

The Nationals have a combined WHIP of 1.466 as a pitching staff, which is third-worst in baseball this season.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Nationals' Trevor Williams (5-6) will make his 23rd start of the season.

The right-hander gave up five earned runs in four innings pitched on Sunday, July 30 in his last outing, a matchup with the New York Mets.

In 22 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.

Williams has started 22 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 16 times. He averages 4.9 innings per appearance.

He has made 22 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 8/1/2023 Brewers L 6-4 Home Josiah Gray Freddy Peralta 8/2/2023 Brewers W 3-2 Home MacKenzie Gore Wade Miley 8/4/2023 Reds W 6-3 Away Patrick Corbin Graham Ashcraft 8/5/2023 Reds W 7-3 Away Joan Adon Andrew Abbott 8/6/2023 Reds W 6-3 Away Jake Irvin Lyon Richardson 8/7/2023 Phillies - Away Trevor Williams Ranger Suárez 8/8/2023 Phillies - Away Josiah Gray Zack Wheeler 8/9/2023 Phillies - Away MacKenzie Gore Michael Lorenzen 8/10/2023 Phillies - Away Patrick Corbin Aaron Nola 8/11/2023 Athletics - Home Jake Irvin Paul Blackburn 8/12/2023 Athletics - Home Trevor Williams Luis Medina

