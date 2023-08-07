In the series opener on Monday, August 7, Bryson Stott and the Philadelphia Phillies (61-51) take on Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals (49-63). The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET at Citizens Bank Park.

The Phillies are the favorite in this one, at -225, while the underdog Nationals have +180 odds to upset. The total for the game has been set at 10 runs.

Nationals vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Probable Pitchers: Ranger Suarez - PHI (2-5, 4.01 ERA) vs Trevor Williams - WSH (5-6, 4.72 ERA)

Nationals vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Nationals vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Phillies have been favored 70 times and won 41, or 58.6%, of those games.

The Phillies have a record of 8-4 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter (66.7% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for Philadelphia.

The Phillies have a 4-4 record over the eight games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Philadelphia and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Nationals have been victorious in 43, or 43%, of the 100 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Nationals have come away with a win eight times in 21 chances when named as an underdog of at least +180 or longer on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents are 2-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Nationals vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Joey Meneses 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+180) Ildemaro Vargas 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+195) C.J. Abrams 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+230) Lane Thomas 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+185) Dominic Smith 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+185)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 24th 5th

