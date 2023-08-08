Alex Call -- with a slugging percentage of .231 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Zack Wheeler on the hill, on August 8 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Reds.

Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

Zack Wheeler TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Explore More About This Game

Alex Call At The Plate

Call is hitting .202 with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 41 walks.

Call has reached base via a hit in 47 games this season (of 89 played), and had multiple hits in 12 of those games.

Looking at the 89 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in six of them (6.7%), and in 1.7% of his trips to the plate.

Call has picked up an RBI in 24.7% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 10.1% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 29 times this year (32.6%), including seven games with multiple runs (7.9%).

Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 46 .219 AVG .185 .292 OBP .322 .338 SLG .272 11 XBH 7 3 HR 3 22 RBI 10 33/16 K/BB 31/25 4 SB 4

Phillies Pitching Rankings