Alex Call Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Phillies - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Alex Call -- with a slugging percentage of .231 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Zack Wheeler on the hill, on August 8 at 4:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Reds.
Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Alex Call At The Plate
- Call is hitting .202 with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 41 walks.
- Call has reached base via a hit in 47 games this season (of 89 played), and had multiple hits in 12 of those games.
- Looking at the 89 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in six of them (6.7%), and in 1.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Call has picked up an RBI in 24.7% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 10.1% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 29 times this year (32.6%), including seven games with multiple runs (7.9%).
Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|46
|.219
|AVG
|.185
|.292
|OBP
|.322
|.338
|SLG
|.272
|11
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|3
|22
|RBI
|10
|33/16
|K/BB
|31/25
|4
|SB
|4
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
- The Phillies have a 4.03 team ERA that ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow 125 home runs (1.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
- Wheeler (8-5 with a 3.64 ERA and 149 strikeouts in 131 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Phillies, his 23rd of the season.
- In his last outing on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins, the righty threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (3.64), 14th in WHIP (1.099), and 14th in K/9 (10.2).
