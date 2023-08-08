Dominic Smith -- .206 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Zack Wheeler on the hill, on August 8 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Reds.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Dominic Smith At The Plate

  • Smith leads Washington with an OBP of .337 this season while batting .264 with 33 walks and 39 runs scored.
  • In 64.8% of his 105 games this season, Smith has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 29 multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a long ball in 4.8% of his games in 2023 (five of 105), and 1.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 22 games this year (21.0%), Smith has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (7.6%) he had more than one.
  • He has scored in 36 games this season (34.3%), including three multi-run games (2.9%).

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
52 GP 53
.253 AVG .274
.320 OBP .353
.296 SLG .386
4 XBH 15
2 HR 3
12 RBI 18
33/13 K/BB 33/20
1 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
  • The Phillies' 4.03 team ERA ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Phillies give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (125 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Wheeler makes the start for the Phillies, his 23rd of the season. He is 8-5 with a 3.64 ERA and 149 strikeouts in 131 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Wednesday, the righty threw six innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old's 3.64 ERA ranks 26th, 1.099 WHIP ranks 14th, and 10.2 K/9 ranks 14th.
