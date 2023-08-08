How to Watch the Nationals vs. Phillies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 8
Alec Bohm and the Philadelphia Phillies will try to beat Trevor Williams, the Washington Nationals' starting pitcher, on Tuesday at 4:05 PM ET.
Nationals vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Nationals' 99 home runs rank 29th in MLB this season.
- Fueled by 319 extra-base hits, Washington ranks 19th in MLB with a .400 slugging percentage this season.
- The Nationals have a team batting average of .260 this season, which ranks fifth among MLB teams.
- Washington has scored the 20th-most runs in the majors this season with 487 (4.3 per game).
- The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .319 this season, which ranks 16th in the league.
- The Nationals are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking second with an average of 7.1 strikeouts per game.
- Washington has a 7.6 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in baseball.
- Washington has pitched to a 4.87 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.
- The Nationals have a combined WHIP of 1.466 as a pitching staff, which is third-worst in baseball this season.
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Williams (5-6) will take the mound for the Nationals, his 23rd start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up five earned runs and allowed seven hits in four innings pitched against the New York Mets on Sunday, July 30.
- He has started 22 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.
- Williams has made 16 starts of five or more innings in 22 chances this season, and averages 4.9 frames when he pitches.
- He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 22 chances this season.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Nationals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/1/2023
|Brewers
|L 6-4
|Home
|Josiah Gray
|Freddy Peralta
|8/2/2023
|Brewers
|W 3-2
|Home
|MacKenzie Gore
|Wade Miley
|8/4/2023
|Reds
|W 6-3
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|Graham Ashcraft
|8/5/2023
|Reds
|W 7-3
|Away
|Joan Adon
|Andrew Abbott
|8/6/2023
|Reds
|W 6-3
|Away
|Jake Irvin
|Lyon Richardson
|8/8/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Trevor Williams
|Zack Wheeler
|8/8/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|Ranger Suárez
|8/9/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|MacKenzie Gore
|Michael Lorenzen
|8/10/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|Aaron Nola
|8/11/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Paul Blackburn
|8/12/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Trevor Williams
|Luis Medina
