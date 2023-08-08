Alec Bohm and the Philadelphia Phillies will try to beat Trevor Williams, the Washington Nationals' starting pitcher, on Tuesday at 4:05 PM ET.

Nationals vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals' 99 home runs rank 29th in MLB this season.

Fueled by 319 extra-base hits, Washington ranks 19th in MLB with a .400 slugging percentage this season.

The Nationals have a team batting average of .260 this season, which ranks fifth among MLB teams.

Washington has scored the 20th-most runs in the majors this season with 487 (4.3 per game).

The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .319 this season, which ranks 16th in the league.

The Nationals are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking second with an average of 7.1 strikeouts per game.

Washington has a 7.6 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in baseball.

Washington has pitched to a 4.87 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.

The Nationals have a combined WHIP of 1.466 as a pitching staff, which is third-worst in baseball this season.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

Williams (5-6) will take the mound for the Nationals, his 23rd start of the season.

The right-hander gave up five earned runs and allowed seven hits in four innings pitched against the New York Mets on Sunday, July 30.

He has started 22 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.

Williams has made 16 starts of five or more innings in 22 chances this season, and averages 4.9 frames when he pitches.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 22 chances this season.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 8/1/2023 Brewers L 6-4 Home Josiah Gray Freddy Peralta 8/2/2023 Brewers W 3-2 Home MacKenzie Gore Wade Miley 8/4/2023 Reds W 6-3 Away Patrick Corbin Graham Ashcraft 8/5/2023 Reds W 7-3 Away Joan Adon Andrew Abbott 8/6/2023 Reds W 6-3 Away Jake Irvin Lyon Richardson 8/8/2023 Phillies - Away Trevor Williams Zack Wheeler 8/8/2023 Phillies - Away Josiah Gray Ranger Suárez 8/9/2023 Phillies - Away MacKenzie Gore Michael Lorenzen 8/10/2023 Phillies - Away Patrick Corbin Aaron Nola 8/11/2023 Athletics - Home Jake Irvin Paul Blackburn 8/12/2023 Athletics - Home Trevor Williams Luis Medina

