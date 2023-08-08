The Philadelphia Phillies (61-51) and the Washington Nationals (49-63) will square off in the series opener on Tuesday, August 8 at Citizens Bank Park, with Zack Wheeler getting the ball for the Phillies and Trevor Williams taking the mound for the Nationals. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:05 PM ET.

The Nationals are +170 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Phillies (-210). The over/under is 9 runs for the matchup.

Nationals vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Probable Pitchers: Wheeler - PHI (8-5, 3.64 ERA) vs Williams - WSH (5-6, 4.72 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Nationals vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to put money on the Nationals and Phillies game but would like some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick primer. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Nationals (+170) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning, you'd get $27.00 back in your pocket.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will C.J. Abrams get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Nationals vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Phillies have won 41 out of the 70 games, or 58.6%, in which they've been favored.

The Phillies have a record of 8-5 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -210 or shorter (61.5% winning percentage).

Philadelphia has a 67.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Phillies played as the moneyline favorite for eight of their last 10 games, and they went 4-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Philadelphia combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total six times.

The Nationals have been victorious in 43, or 43%, of the 100 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Nationals have a win-loss record of 13-15 when favored by +170 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 6-4 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.

Nationals vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Dominic Smith 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+210) C.J. Abrams 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+210) Keibert Ruiz 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+180) Lane Thomas 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+220) Joey Meneses 0.5 (-208) 0.5 (-208) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+210)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 24th 5th

Think the Nationals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Washington and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.