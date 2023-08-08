The Philadelphia Phillies (61-51) and Washington Nationals (49-63) square off on Tuesday at 4:05 PM ET, beginning a four-game series at Citizens Bank Park.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Zack Wheeler (8-5) to the mound, while Trevor Williams (5-6) will get the nod for the Nationals.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals vs. Phillies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Wheeler - PHI (8-5, 3.64 ERA) vs Williams - WSH (5-6, 4.72 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Trevor Williams

Williams (5-6 with a 4.72 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 108 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his 23rd of the season.

In his most recent time out on Sunday, July 30, the righty went four innings against the New York Mets, allowing five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

The 31-year-old has put up a 4.72 ERA and 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings over 22 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .287 to opposing hitters.

Williams has collected three quality starts this year.

Williams has put together 16 starts this season where he pitched five or more innings.

He has had three appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Trevor Williams vs. Phillies

The opposing Phillies offense has a collective .256 batting average, and is 10th in the league with 984 total hits and 15th in MLB play with 511 runs scored. They have the 14th-ranked slugging percentage (.416) and are 21st in all of MLB with 123 home runs.

Williams has a 5.91 ERA and a 1.688 WHIP against the Phillies this season in 10 2/3 innings pitched, allowing a .273 batting average over two appearances.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zack Wheeler

The Phillies will hand the ball to Wheeler (8-5) for his 23rd start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed five hits in six innings pitched against the Miami Marlins on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old has pitched to a 3.64 ERA this season with 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 1.7 walks per nine across 22 games.

He's going for his sixth straight quality start.

Wheeler will look to finish five or more innings for the 11th start in a row.

He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 22 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 33-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (3.64), 14th in WHIP (1.099), and 14th in K/9 (10.2).

Zack Wheeler vs. Nationals

The Nationals are batting .260 this season, fifth in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .400 (19th in the league) with 99 home runs.

The right-hander has faced the Nationals two times this season, allowing them to go 15-for-40 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and 11 RBI in 8 2/3 innings.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.