C.J. Abrams Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Phillies - August 9
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Nationals, including C.J. Abrams (.317 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Phillies.
C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Michael Lorenzen
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
C.J. Abrams At The Plate
- Abrams is hitting .261 with 21 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 18 walks.
- Abrams has reached base via a hit in 66 games this year (of 104 played), and had multiple hits in 27 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 10.6% of his games this year, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Abrams has driven in a run in 29 games this year (27.9%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (10.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 45 games this year, with multiple runs 10 times.
C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|52
|.272
|AVG
|.250
|.322
|OBP
|.297
|.435
|SLG
|.413
|18
|XBH
|18
|6
|HR
|5
|20
|RBI
|24
|38/11
|K/BB
|44/7
|13
|SB
|14
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Phillies' 4.04 team ERA ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender 130 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
- Lorenzen (6-7 with a 3.48 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 113 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Phillies, his 20th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday against the Miami Marlins, the righty went eight innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 3.48, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents have a .234 batting average against him.
