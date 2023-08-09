The Washington Nationals and Dominic Smith, who went 3-for-4 with a double last time out, battle Michael Lorenzen and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double) against the Phillies.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Michael Lorenzen

Michael Lorenzen TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Dominic Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Dominic Smith At The Plate

Smith has 104 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .341.

Among qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 47th, his on-base percentage ranks 52nd, and he is 134th in the league in slugging.

Smith has gotten a hit in 69 of 106 games this season (65.1%), with at least two hits on 30 occasions (28.3%).

In 4.7% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 1.2% of his trips to the plate.

Smith has driven home a run in 22 games this year (20.8%), including more than one RBI in 7.5% of his games.

He has scored in 36 games this year (34.0%), including three multi-run games (2.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 54 .253 AVG .284 .320 OBP .360 .296 SLG .398 4 XBH 16 2 HR 3 12 RBI 18 33/13 K/BB 34/20 1 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings