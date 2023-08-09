Dominic Smith Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Phillies - August 9
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Nationals and Dominic Smith, who went 3-for-4 with a double last time out, battle Michael Lorenzen and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double) against the Phillies.
Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Michael Lorenzen
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Dominic Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Dominic Smith At The Plate
- Smith has 104 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .341.
- Among qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 47th, his on-base percentage ranks 52nd, and he is 134th in the league in slugging.
- Smith has gotten a hit in 69 of 106 games this season (65.1%), with at least two hits on 30 occasions (28.3%).
- In 4.7% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 1.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Smith has driven home a run in 22 games this year (20.8%), including more than one RBI in 7.5% of his games.
- He has scored in 36 games this year (34.0%), including three multi-run games (2.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|54
|.253
|AVG
|.284
|.320
|OBP
|.360
|.296
|SLG
|.398
|4
|XBH
|16
|2
|HR
|3
|12
|RBI
|18
|33/13
|K/BB
|34/20
|1
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Phillies have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.04).
- Phillies pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (130 total, 1.1 per game).
- Lorenzen (6-7 with a 3.48 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 113 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Phillies, his 20th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the righty went eight innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 3.48, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents are hitting .234 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.