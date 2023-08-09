MacKenzie Gore will be on the mound for the Washington Nationals when they take on Bryson Stott and the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

The Phillies are favored in this one, at -185, while the underdog Nationals have +150 odds to win. A 9-run total has been set for the game.

Nationals vs. Phillies Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Phillies -185 +150 9 -120 +100 - - -

Nationals Recent Betting Performance

The Nationals have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 7-3 in those contests.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Nationals and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.

The Nationals have had a spread set in one of their past 10 games, and they have failed to cover the spread each time.

Nationals Betting Records & Stats

The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 102 games this year and have walked away with the win 44 times (43.1%) in those games.

Washington has entered 44 games this season as the underdog by +150 or more and is 21-23 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 40% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

So far this season, Washington and its opponents have hit the over in 52 of its 112 games with a total.

In 13 games with a line this season, the Nationals have a mark of 7-6-0 against the spread.

Nationals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 22-34 28-30 25-25 25-38 32-39 18-24

