Alec Bohm and the Philadelphia Phillies will aim to out-hit Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals at Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Nationals vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals' 104 home runs rank 28th in MLB this season.

Washington is 18th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .402 this season.

The Nationals' .259 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking sixth in MLB.

Washington ranks 19th in the majors with 496 total runs scored this season.

The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .319 this season, which ranks 16th in the league.

The Nationals rank second in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.1 whiffs per contest.

Washington has a 7.7 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in baseball.

Washington pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.89 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Nationals pitchers have a 1.465 WHIP this season, third-worst in the majors.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

MacKenzie Gore (6-8) will take the mound for the Nationals, his 23rd start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Wednesday, Aug. 2, when he tossed six innings while giving up two earned runs on three hits in a matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers.

He has started 22 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in seven of them.

Gore will look to pitch five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

In 22 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 8/4/2023 Reds W 6-3 Away Patrick Corbin Graham Ashcraft 8/5/2023 Reds W 7-3 Away Joan Adon Andrew Abbott 8/6/2023 Reds W 6-3 Away Jake Irvin Lyon Richardson 8/8/2023 Phillies L 8-4 Away Trevor Williams Zack Wheeler 8/8/2023 Phillies W 5-4 Away Josiah Gray Ranger Suárez 8/9/2023 Phillies - Away MacKenzie Gore Michael Lorenzen 8/10/2023 Phillies - Away Patrick Corbin Aaron Nola 8/11/2023 Athletics - Home Jake Irvin Paul Blackburn 8/12/2023 Athletics - Home Trevor Williams Luis Medina 8/13/2023 Athletics - Home Josiah Gray Ken Waldichuk 8/15/2023 Red Sox - Home MacKenzie Gore James Paxton

