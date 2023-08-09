Player prop betting options for Bryson Stott, Lane Thomas and others are available in the Philadelphia Phillies-Washington Nationals matchup at Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday, starting at 6:40 PM ET.

Nationals vs. Phillies Game Info

When: Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has 28 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs, 27 walks and 67 RBI (129 total hits). He's also swiped 15 bases.

He has a .287/.332/.491 slash line on the season.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Phillies Aug. 8 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 1 at Phillies Aug. 8 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 0 at Reds Aug. 6 2-for-4 1 1 3 6 0 at Reds Aug. 5 2-for-4 2 0 2 3 2 at Reds Aug. 4 3-for-5 3 2 3 9 0

Joey Meneses Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Meneses Stats

Joey Meneses has 120 hits with 25 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 28 walks and 63 RBI.

He's slashing .280/.323/.421 so far this season.

Meneses enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .286 with a double, three home runs, three walks and five RBI.

Meneses Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Phillies Aug. 8 2-for-5 2 2 3 8 at Phillies Aug. 8 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 at Reds Aug. 6 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 at Reds Aug. 5 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 at Reds Aug. 4 2-for-4 1 1 2 5

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Michael Lorenzen Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Lorenzen Stats

The Phillies will send Michael Lorenzen (6-7) to the mound for his 20th start this season.

In 19 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in nine of them.

Lorenzen has pitched five or more innings in 18 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has six appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 19 chances this season.

Lorenzen Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Marlins Aug. 3 8.0 6 2 2 5 1 vs. Angels Jul. 27 5.0 5 3 3 7 1 at Royals Jul. 20 7.0 3 0 0 3 1 at Mariners Jul. 15 6.2 2 0 0 7 5 vs. Athletics Jul. 6 5.0 3 0 0 4 0

Bryson Stott Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Stott Stats

Stott has 23 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs, 28 walks and 44 RBI (127 total hits). He has swiped 20 bases.

He has a slash line of .302/.346/.438 so far this year.

Stott will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and five RBI.

Stott Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals Aug. 8 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 1 vs. Nationals Aug. 8 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals Aug. 6 1-for-4 1 1 3 4 0 vs. Royals Aug. 5 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Royals Aug. 4 2-for-4 2 0 0 4 0

Kyle Schwarber Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Schwarber Stats

Kyle Schwarber has recorded 77 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, 30 home runs and 83 walks. He has driven in 72 runs.

He has a slash line of .183/.324/.433 so far this year.

Schwarber Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Nationals Aug. 8 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 8 2-for-4 2 2 5 8 vs. Royals Aug. 6 3-for-4 2 1 2 6 vs. Royals Aug. 5 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 vs. Royals Aug. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

