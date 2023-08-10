At +8000 as of December 31, the Washington Commanders aren't among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.

Commanders Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +1000

+1000 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Washington Betting Insights

Washington covered eight times in 17 matchups with a spread last season.

The Commanders and their opponents combined to go over the point total five out of 17 times last season.

Washington ranked 20th in total offense this season (330.3 yards per game), but it thrived on defense, ranking third-best in the with 330.3 yards allowed per game.

The Commanders put up a 4-5 record at home and were 4-3-1 on the road last year.

Washington was 4-4 as underdogs and 4-4-1 as favorites.

In the NFC East the Commanders won only two games (2-3-1), and in the conference overall they went 5-6-1.

Commanders Impact Players

Jacoby Brissett had 12 touchdown passes and six interceptions in 17 games for the Browns last year, completing 64.0% of his throws for 2,608 yards (153.4 per game).

On the ground, Brissett scored two touchdowns and picked up 243 yards.

Terry McLaurin had 77 receptions for 1,191 yards (70.1 per game) and five touchdowns in 17 games.

In 17 games a season ago, Antonio Gibson ran for 546 yards (32.1 per game) and three TDs.

Curtis Samuel had 64 catches for 656 yards (38.6 per game) and four touchdowns in 17 games.

Cody Barton amassed two interceptions to go with 133 tackles, 4.0 TFL, two sacks, and six passes defended in 17 games last year for the Seahawks.

2023-24 Commanders NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Cardinals - +20000 2 September 17 @ Broncos - +5000 3 September 24 Bills - +1000 4 October 1 @ Eagles - +800 5 October 5 Bears - +6000 6 October 15 @ Falcons - +8000 7 October 22 @ Giants - +6600 8 October 29 Eagles - +800 9 November 5 @ Patriots - +6600 10 November 12 @ Seahawks - +3500 11 November 19 Giants - +6600 12 November 23 @ Cowboys - +1500 13 December 3 Dolphins - +2500 15 December 17 @ Rams - +8000 16 December 24 @ Jets - +1800 17 December 31 49ers - +1000 18 January 7 Cowboys - +1500

