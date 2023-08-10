Thursday's contest that pits the Philadelphia Phillies (63-52) versus the Washington Nationals (50-65) at Citizens Bank Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Phillies, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 6:40 PM on August 10.

The probable starters are Aaron Nola (9-8) for the Phillies and Patrick Corbin (7-11) for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, August 10, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Thursday, August 10, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Nationals vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Phillies 5, Nationals 4.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Nationals Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 6-4.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Washington and its foes are 2-7-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Nationals have had a spread set in one of their past 10 games, and they have not covered the spread each time.

The Nationals have been underdogs in 103 games this season and have come away with the win 44 times (42.7%) in those contests.

Washington has a mark of 3-6 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +200 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 33.3% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Washington scores the 20th-most runs in baseball (496 total, 4.3 per game).

The Nationals have pitched to a 4.92 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.

Nationals Schedule