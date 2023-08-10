Nationals vs. Phillies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 10
Thursday's contest that pits the Philadelphia Phillies (63-52) versus the Washington Nationals (50-65) at Citizens Bank Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Phillies, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 6:40 PM on August 10.
The probable starters are Aaron Nola (9-8) for the Phillies and Patrick Corbin (7-11) for the Nationals.
Nationals vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, August 10, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Nationals vs. Phillies Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Phillies 5, Nationals 4.
Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Phillies
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Read More About This Game
|Nationals Injury Report
|Phillies vs Nationals Betting Trends & Stats
|Phillies vs Nationals Player Props
|Phillies vs Nationals Pitching Matchup
Nationals Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 6-4.
- In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Washington and its foes are 2-7-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Nationals have had a spread set in one of their past 10 games, and they have not covered the spread each time.
- The Nationals have been underdogs in 103 games this season and have come away with the win 44 times (42.7%) in those contests.
- Washington has a mark of 3-6 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +200 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 33.3% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Washington scores the 20th-most runs in baseball (496 total, 4.3 per game).
- The Nationals have pitched to a 4.92 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 5
|@ Reds
|W 7-3
|Joan Adon vs Andrew Abbott
|August 6
|@ Reds
|W 6-3
|Jake Irvin vs Lyon Richardson
|August 8
|@ Phillies
|L 8-4
|Trevor Williams vs Zack Wheeler
|August 8
|@ Phillies
|W 5-4
|Josiah Gray vs Ranger Suárez
|August 9
|@ Phillies
|L 7-0
|MacKenzie Gore vs Michael Lorenzen
|August 10
|@ Phillies
|-
|Patrick Corbin vs Aaron Nola
|August 11
|Athletics
|-
|Jake Irvin vs Paul Blackburn
|August 12
|Athletics
|-
|Trevor Williams vs Luis Medina
|August 13
|Athletics
|-
|Trevor Williams vs Ken Waldichuk
|August 15
|Red Sox
|-
|MacKenzie Gore vs Nick Pivetta
|August 16
|Red Sox
|-
|MacKenzie Gore vs James Paxton
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.