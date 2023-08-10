Patrick Corbin will try to shut down Bryson Stott and the Philadelphia Phillies when they take on his Washington Nationals on Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.

Nationals vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, August 10, 2023

Thursday, August 10, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals' 104 home runs rank 29th in MLB this season.

Washington is 21st in MLB with a slugging percentage of .399 this season.

The Nationals rank sixth in MLB with a .258 team batting average.

Washington ranks 20th in the majors with 496 total runs scored this season.

The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .317 this season, which ranks 17th in the league.

The Nationals have shown patience at the plate this season with the second-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.1) among MLB offenses.

Washington has a 7.7 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in baseball.

Washington has pitched to a 4.92 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.

The Nationals have a combined 1.463 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-highest in MLB.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Nationals will send Corbin (7-11) to the mound for his 24th start this season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw 6 1/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up three earned runs while allowing four hits.

He has earned a quality start 10 times in 23 starts this season.

Corbin will look to pitch five or more innings for the 23rd start in a row.

In 23 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 8/5/2023 Reds W 7-3 Away Joan Adon Andrew Abbott 8/6/2023 Reds W 6-3 Away Jake Irvin Lyon Richardson 8/8/2023 Phillies L 8-4 Away Trevor Williams Zack Wheeler 8/8/2023 Phillies W 5-4 Away Josiah Gray Ranger Suárez 8/9/2023 Phillies L 7-0 Away MacKenzie Gore Michael Lorenzen 8/10/2023 Phillies - Away Patrick Corbin Aaron Nola 8/11/2023 Athletics - Home Jake Irvin Paul Blackburn 8/12/2023 Athletics - Home Trevor Williams Luis Medina 8/13/2023 Athletics - Home Trevor Williams Ken Waldichuk 8/15/2023 Red Sox - Home MacKenzie Gore Nick Pivetta 8/16/2023 Red Sox - Home MacKenzie Gore James Paxton

