C.J. Abrams Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Athletics - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, C.J. Abrams (on the back of going 2-for-5 with a double) and the Washington Nationals play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Paul Blackburn. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) in his last game against the Phillies.
C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Looking to place a prop bet on C.J. Abrams? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
C.J. Abrams At The Plate
- Abrams has 22 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 18 walks while batting .260.
- In 67 of 106 games this year (63.2%) Abrams has picked up a hit, and in 28 of those games he had more than one (26.4%).
- In 11 games this year, he has gone deep (10.4%, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate).
- Abrams has picked up an RBI in 29 games this year (27.4%), with more than one RBI in 11 of them (10.4%).
- In 45 of 106 games this season, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|54
|.272
|AVG
|.249
|.322
|OBP
|.294
|.435
|SLG
|.410
|18
|XBH
|19
|6
|HR
|5
|20
|RBI
|24
|38/11
|K/BB
|46/7
|13
|SB
|15
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Athletics have a 5.77 team ERA that ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up 155 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- Blackburn makes the start for the Athletics, his 12th of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.35 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, the right-hander tossed six scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
- The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.35, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents are hitting .288 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.