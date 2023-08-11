Dominic Smith -- with a slugging percentage of .289 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Oakland Athletics, with Paul Blackburn on the hill, on August 11 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn

Paul Blackburn TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Dominic Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Dominic Smith At The Plate

Smith leads Washington in OBP (.337) this season, fueled by 105 hits.

Smith has gotten at least one hit in 64.8% of his games this season (70 of 108), with at least two hits 30 times (27.8%).

He has hit a long ball in 4.6% of his games this season, and 1.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 20.4% of his games this season, Smith has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.4%.

He has scored in 33.3% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 2.8%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 56 .253 AVG .278 .320 OBP .352 .296 SLG .388 4 XBH 16 2 HR 3 12 RBI 18 33/13 K/BB 36/20 1 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings