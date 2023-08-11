Joey Meneses Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Athletics - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Nationals, including Joey Meneses and his .650 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Paul Blackburn and the Oakland Athletics at Nationals Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-5) in his last appearance against the Phillies.
Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Joey Meneses At The Plate
- Meneses is hitting .280 with 25 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 30 walks.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 25th in batting average, 85th in on-base percentage, and 94th in slugging.
- Meneses has had a hit in 77 of 108 games this season (71.3%), including multiple hits 32 times (29.6%).
- He has hit a home run in 8.3% of his games this season, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Meneses has had at least one RBI in 36.1% of his games this year (39 of 108), with two or more RBI 15 times (13.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- In 42 of 108 games this year, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.
Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|53
|.294
|AVG
|.267
|.333
|OBP
|.318
|.449
|SLG
|.389
|20
|XBH
|17
|6
|HR
|5
|31
|RBI
|32
|41/13
|K/BB
|51/17
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Athletics have a 5.77 team ERA that ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (155 total, 1.3 per game).
- Blackburn (2-2) takes the mound for the Athletics in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 4.35 ERA in 60 2/3 innings pitched, with 63 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out came on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when the right-hander threw six scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 4.35, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents are batting .288 against him.
