The Washington Nationals, including Joey Meneses and his .650 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Paul Blackburn and the Oakland Athletics at Nationals Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-5) in his last appearance against the Phillies.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Joey Meneses At The Plate

Meneses is hitting .280 with 25 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 30 walks.

Among qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 25th in batting average, 85th in on-base percentage, and 94th in slugging.

Meneses has had a hit in 77 of 108 games this season (71.3%), including multiple hits 32 times (29.6%).

He has hit a home run in 8.3% of his games this season, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

Meneses has had at least one RBI in 36.1% of his games this year (39 of 108), with two or more RBI 15 times (13.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

In 42 of 108 games this year, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 53 .294 AVG .267 .333 OBP .318 .449 SLG .389 20 XBH 17 6 HR 5 31 RBI 32 41/13 K/BB 51/17 0 SB 0

