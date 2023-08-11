Joey Meneses and Tony Kemp will be among the stars on display when the Washington Nationals play the Oakland Athletics on Friday at 7:05 PM ET, at Nationals Park.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals have hit the second-fewest home runs in baseball this season (104).

Washington ranks 22nd in baseball with a .398 slugging percentage.

The Nationals' .258 batting average is sixth-best in the majors.

Washington has the No. 19 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.3 runs per game (498 total runs).

The Nationals rank 17th in MLB with a .317 on-base percentage.

The Nationals strike out 7.2 times per game, the second-best mark in the majors.

The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Washington's pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.

Washington's 4.92 team ERA ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Nationals combine for the third-worst WHIP in baseball (1.467).

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Nationals will look to Joan Adon (1-0) in his second start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up three hits.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 8/6/2023 Reds W 6-3 Away Jake Irvin Lyon Richardson 8/8/2023 Phillies L 8-4 Away Trevor Williams Zack Wheeler 8/8/2023 Phillies W 5-4 Away Josiah Gray Ranger Suárez 8/9/2023 Phillies L 7-0 Away MacKenzie Gore Michael Lorenzen 8/10/2023 Phillies L 6-2 Away Patrick Corbin Aaron Nola 8/11/2023 Athletics - Home Joan Adon Paul Blackburn 8/12/2023 Athletics - Home Jake Irvin Luis Medina 8/13/2023 Athletics - Home Trevor Williams Ken Waldichuk 8/15/2023 Red Sox - Home MacKenzie Gore Nick Pivetta 8/16/2023 Red Sox - Home MacKenzie Gore James Paxton 8/17/2023 Red Sox - Home Patrick Corbin -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.